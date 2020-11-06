Raina Moskowitz Sells 2,500 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Raina Moskowitz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $326,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Raina Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Raina Moskowitz sold 2,100 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $158,242.00.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $143.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $154.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

