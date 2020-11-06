Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRI. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.45.

TRI opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $42,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 267.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

