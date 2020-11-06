Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 137.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $216,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

