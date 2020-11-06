Smith Barney Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.88% from the stock’s current price.

LI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $28.49.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.