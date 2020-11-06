Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $477,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 62.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 429,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 165,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,236,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after purchasing an additional 198,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.