Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) to Hold

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARES. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Ares Management stock opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $1,257,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $1,157,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 901,092 shares of company stock worth $36,812,328. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,408,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,912,000 after acquiring an additional 838,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 87,442 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Ares Management by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 394,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 71,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ares Management by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ares Management by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.