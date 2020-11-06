Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 8.1%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) was down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.90. Approximately 1,426,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,713,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACB shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$8.70 to C$6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.90.

Get Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.