Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) Shares Down 6.1%

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) was down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.92 and last traded at C$12.01. Approximately 316,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,075,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCO shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.76.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

