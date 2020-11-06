Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Amplifon SpA provides hearing solutions and services. It operates principally in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, the United States, Hungary and Egypt. Amplifon SpA is based in Milan, Italy. “
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Amplifon in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Amplifon Company Profile
Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.
