Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) (LON:HYVE) Shares Gap Down to $52.00

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) (LON:HYVE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.00, but opened at $50.00. Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) shares last traded at $55.05, with a volume of 8,632,323 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective (down from GBX 140 ($1.83)) on shares of Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $172.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.96.

Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) Company Profile (LON:HYVE)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

