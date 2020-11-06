R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RCM. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

RCM opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 183.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,960 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

