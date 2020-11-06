TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) (LON:TBCG) Shares Gap Down to $950.00

TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) (LON:TBCG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $950.00, but opened at $912.00. TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) shares last traded at $949.00, with a volume of 25,650 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 973.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 879.89.
In related news, insider Giorgi Shagidze sold 23,000 shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.54), for a total value of £220,800 ($288,476.61).
TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.
Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.