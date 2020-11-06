Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSV AS/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

DSDVY opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.19. DSV AS/ADR has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

