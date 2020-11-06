Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operating segment consists of Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group and Others. Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works and petroleum sales. Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. Advics Group segment offers brake components. Others segment includes automotive parts lineup, energy systems, mainstay products for the major group companies, life and amenity products. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aisin Seiki from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aisin Seiki from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

ASEKY opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.49. Aisin Seiki has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

