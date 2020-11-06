Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOCH. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $134.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Bank of Commerce news, CFO James A. Sundquist bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 263.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 650.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth $119,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

