Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) (CVE:FO) Shares Down 14.7%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) (CVE:FO)’s stock price traded down 14.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,339,565 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 395% from the average session volume of 270,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $157.10 million and a P/E ratio of -72.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

