ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) Shares Gap Down to $10.45

ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $10.05. ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 325,218 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31.

ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1.69) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -3.4237313 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, anti-infectives, metabolism, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

