Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) (TSE:CRON) Trading Down 8.3%

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) (TSE:CRON) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.24 and last traded at C$7.31. Approximately 340,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 959,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Pi Financial set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.60 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.39.

The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.97.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Selling: WesBanco Inc Director Sells $296,880.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: WesBanco Inc Director Sells $296,880.00 in Stock
Raina Moskowitz Sells 2,500 Shares of Etsy Inc Stock
Raina Moskowitz Sells 2,500 Shares of Etsy Inc Stock
Thomson Reuters Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Thomson Reuters Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Terreno Realty Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Terreno Realty Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Smith Barney Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Li Auto
Smith Barney Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Li Auto
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report