Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) (TSE:CRON) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) (TSE:CRON) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.24 and last traded at C$7.31. Approximately 340,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 959,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Pi Financial set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.60 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.39.

The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.97.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

