IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. State Street Corp raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,875,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,586,000 after acquiring an additional 927,732 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 90.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 297,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 141,156 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 333.8% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 149,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 114,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & Plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. Macquarie cut Carnival Co. & from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

