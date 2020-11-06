IFP Advisors Inc Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 104,478 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $42.61 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65.

