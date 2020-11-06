iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $320.93 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $175.25 and a 1-year high of $331.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.08.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.