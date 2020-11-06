IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 384 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,240,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,068,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,722,000 after acquiring an additional 280,536 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 185.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 388,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 252,273 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5,400.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 243,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 238,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,650,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,994,000 after acquiring an additional 210,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22.

