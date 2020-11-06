IFP Advisors Inc Sells 256 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,557,000 after buying an additional 760,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,244,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,715,000 after buying an additional 152,053 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,099,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,470,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,873,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,132,000 after buying an additional 1,474,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $108.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.13 and a 200-day moving average of $110.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

