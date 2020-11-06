IFP Advisors Inc Has $247,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 29.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 699.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.99 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95.

