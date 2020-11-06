IFP Advisors Inc Sells 440 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

Shares of CME opened at $150.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.72.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,441 shares of company stock worth $3,388,931 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

