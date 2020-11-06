Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 7.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,049,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,542 shares of company stock worth $29,710,384. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.