Keybank National Association OH Has $888,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $134.45 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.27.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

