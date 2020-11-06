IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $23,121,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $11,312,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 825.2% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 63,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 56,785 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,991,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 110.0% in the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 28,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $50.14 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.