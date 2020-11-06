Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Position Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,808,615,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,192,479,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,242,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,696,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,441,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, July 27th. 140166 lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 71,275 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $15.73 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

