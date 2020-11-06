Keybank National Association OH Has $869,000 Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 69.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $97,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,043,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,543,000 after acquiring an additional 78,308 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $1,368,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.33 and a beta of 1.11. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $152.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.95.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

