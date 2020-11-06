State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.11 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $1,483,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1,605.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,408,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $59,586.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,408.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OGS opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.21.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

OGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

