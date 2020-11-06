Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Visteon were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visteon by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Guggenheim raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.45.

Shares of VC stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $97.08.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

In other Visteon news, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $401,567.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $93,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

