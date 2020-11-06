New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $410,000 Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

In other news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $181,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,450.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,659.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JACK opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.55. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

