New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $439,000 Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 276,707 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 131.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,232 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 735,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 105,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 89.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,003,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 472,882 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

