Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,768 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. AXA grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 89,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 48,967 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

