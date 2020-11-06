Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UE. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,590,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,259 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,519,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,820,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 619,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 462,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,483,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UE shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

UE opened at $9.67 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.73 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

