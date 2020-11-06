New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 42.8% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 376,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 112,760 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

NYSE:LEG opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

