New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,200 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $4,565,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 450.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 179,026 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 115.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 166,687 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 737.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 167,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 147,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 53.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 419,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $911.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $54.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. Cowen downgraded Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

