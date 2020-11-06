Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Nielsen worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 201.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 247.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 623.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 89.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

