State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 39.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 557,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,353,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,017.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

UTHR opened at $137.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.08. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $142.34.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

