Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 407.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 45.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 325,758 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 48.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 108,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $17.25 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.52% and a negative net margin of 157.65%. On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

