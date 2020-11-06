New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 7,200 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. State Street Corp raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,635,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 364,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

BXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

