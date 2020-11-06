State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

In other news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $422,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,691 shares of company stock worth $793,248. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $20.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

