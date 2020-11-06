Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Position Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Kemper worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kemper by 161.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 110,308 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter worth approximately $7,920,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 8.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,236,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,652,000 after purchasing an additional 97,274 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 10.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 960,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 15.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,343,000 after purchasing an additional 91,417 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $740,682.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at $488,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

