Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $105,975.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 37,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,746,877.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,505. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Knight Equity cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

