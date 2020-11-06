State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,338 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Digital Turbine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 53,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after buying an additional 366,822 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Also, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,432 shares of company stock worth $4,190,013. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.81.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 139.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.20. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

