State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $85.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 28,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,997,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,249,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.