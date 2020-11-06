Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Synaptics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Synaptics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $27,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Synaptics from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Geeslin sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $70,284.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,867. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $764,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,005 shares of company stock worth $1,862,840 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

