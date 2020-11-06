State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of CDK Global worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDK. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,034,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,528,000 after buying an additional 660,374 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,578,000 after buying an additional 517,487 shares in the last quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth $18,323,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 572,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,714,000 after buying an additional 322,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 26.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,398,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 291,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $46.83 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,982 shares of company stock valued at $88,757. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

