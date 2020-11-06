MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTSI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 42,911 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,237,000 after acquiring an additional 300,872 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 130,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $41.43 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.45.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $140,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,655.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,862 shares of company stock valued at $386,417. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.